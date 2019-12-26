Clear skies, cold temperatures on tap for SoCal Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will have some time to dry out through the weekend after a big winter storm dropped heavy rain and snow across the region Thursday.The storm dumped several feet of snow in mountain communities and several inches in the high desert areas, but skies are expected to clear up by Friday.Temperatures will still remain cold, with highs in the mid-50s in Los Angeles and Orange counties, warming up a few degrees by the weekend. A slight chance of rain will roll back into the region by Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see scattered showers early Friday morning before the sun peaks out with a high of 59 degrees. Lows will dip as low as 39 degrees Saturday and Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.