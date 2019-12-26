Weather

Clear skies, cold temperatures on tap for SoCal Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will have some time to dry out through the weekend after a big winter storm dropped heavy rain and snow across the region Thursday.

The storm dumped several feet of snow in mountain communities and several inches in the high desert areas, but skies are expected to clear up by Friday.

Temperatures will still remain cold, with highs in the mid-50s in Los Angeles and Orange counties, warming up a few degrees by the weekend. A slight chance of rain will roll back into the region by Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see scattered showers early Friday morning before the sun peaks out with a high of 59 degrees. Lows will dip as low as 39 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig driver found dead on 5 Freeway through Grapevine
5 Freeway closed after storm drops heavy snow
Antelope Valley residents wake up to blanket of white snow
Dad drowns while trying to save daughter swept out to CA bay
Heavy rain, snow leave path of destruction across SoCal
Winter storm blankets SoCal mountain resorts with snow
New Year's Eve events in Southern California
Show More
Girls banned from ballet performance because of their braids
Tornado warnings for OC, Santa Barbara canceled after storm weakens, NWS says
OC man who overcame poverty gives to hometown on Christmas Day
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
More TOP STORIES News