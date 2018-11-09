WEATHER

Ferocious winds to continue early Friday amid dangerous fires

Ferocious winds are expected to gain strength throughout the morning amid dangerous fires burning in the Ventura-Los Angeles border on Friday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A red flag warning remains in effect for several areas until 10 p.m.

As two fires burned in the Ventura County and Los Angeles County border, winds gusts were in the 30 and 40-mph range in areas such as Camarillo, Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Oak Park and Calabasas.

The dangerous wind conditions are expected to get stronger until about 10 a.m. to noon, when gusts are expected to diminish slightly.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be windy with winds at 30 mph. A sunny, windy day is in store as highs will reach 83.

A red flag warning is also in effect for the valleys and Inland Empire. A high of 82 is expected.

Beach communities will be 74 and a sunny day is in store.

The mountain areas will see cold as temperatures reach 49.

Deserts will be cool and breezy with a high of 67.


(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
