Fork Fire: Brush fire prompts evacuations above Azusa

Evacuation orders are in place due to a brush fire burning more than 50 acres above Azusa on Sunday.Angeles National Forest officials said the blaze, dubbed the Fork Fire, is located off of Highway 39 near San Gabriel Canyon Road.Recreational visitors are being evacuated, and the public is being urged to avoid the area.Further details were not immediately released.