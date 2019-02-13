Wednesday will be a rainy day for most of the Southland, with widespread rainfall in the late morning and through the afternoon.The leading edge of the storm began dropping steady rainfall on Ventura County around 9:30 a.m. The system then gradually moved into Los Angeles County around 11:30 a.m. The rain will be light but steady.Around early afternoon, the rain will be much more widespread, falling across most of Southern California. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday night and continue through Thursday, which will see the heaviest downpours out of the whole system.Early Thursday morning will see heavy rain and even some thunder and lightning. Another big squall will move through SoCal Thursday midday and afternoon, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall for most areas.The National Weather Service projected 1-2.5 inches of rainfall for the coast and valleys, 2.5-4 inches for the foothills, and over 5 inches for the local mountain areas by the end of Thursday night.Friday morning may see some lingering light, scattered showers.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see 1-3 inches of rain with high temperatures around 58-60 degrees.Beach communities will see 1-2 inches of rain with a high around 61. Swells from the west will create 2-4 foot surf.The mountain areas will see temperatures in the low 40s, with 2-3 inches of rain and strong winds at higher elevations.Deserts will see about half an inch of rain with wind and a high of 52.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.