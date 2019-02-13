WEATHER

Southern California doused with rain Wednesday, heavier downpours to hit Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Wednesday will be a rainy day for most of the Southland, with widespread rainfall in the late morning and through the afternoon.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Wednesday will be a rainy day for most of the Southland, with widespread rainfall in the late morning and through the afternoon.

The leading edge of the storm began dropping steady rainfall on Ventura County around 9:30 a.m. The system then gradually moved into Los Angeles County around 11:30 a.m. The rain will be light but steady.

Around early afternoon, the rain will be much more widespread, falling across most of Southern California. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday night and continue through Thursday, which will see the heaviest downpours out of the whole system.

Early Thursday morning will see heavy rain and even some thunder and lightning. Another big squall will move through SoCal Thursday midday and afternoon, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall for most areas.

The National Weather Service projected 1-2.5 inches of rainfall for the coast and valleys, 2.5-4 inches for the foothills, and over 5 inches for the local mountain areas by the end of Thursday night.

Friday morning may see some lingering light, scattered showers.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see 1-3 inches of rain with high temperatures around 58-60 degrees.

Beach communities will see 1-2 inches of rain with a high around 61. Swells from the west will create 2-4 foot surf.

The mountain areas will see temperatures in the low 40s, with 2-3 inches of rain and strong winds at higher elevations.

Deserts will see about half an inch of rain with wind and a high of 52.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
Mammoth Mountain will be open until 4th of July
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
Freezing temps cause hundreds to become stranded on Mount Baldy
More Weather
Top Stories
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
Rapper Rich the Kid victim of robbery, assault in West Hollywood
More News