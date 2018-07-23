WEATHER

High surf advisory issued in SoCal amid rising temperatures

A high surf advisory began Monday morning in parts of Southern California and will remain in effect through Wednesday night. (KABC)

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
A high surf advisory began Monday morning in parts of Southern California amid rising temperatures, and people heading to the beach are expected to take precaution.

The advisory calls for four to seven foot waves, especially impacting south-facing beaches. Strong rip currents are expected as well.

Los Angeles County lifeguard section chief Chris Linkletter is perhaps most concerned about the strong rip currents.

"A rip current will pull you out to sea," Linkletter said. "It will pull you off your feet and pull you out."

The high surf advisory will remain in effect through Wednesday night.
