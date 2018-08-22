WEATHER

How does road salt impact the environment?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather shares the effects of road salt on vegetation, wildlife and fish. (AccuWeather)

Road salt is an effective way to make driving in the snow and ice more safe for travelers, but what are the environmental impacts of the chemicals?

According to AccuWeather, most cities use sodium chloride for their road salt, which works by lowering the freezing point of water.

As snow and ice melts, the sodium chloride runs off into fields and streams, which can make them uninhabitable. Over time, the buildup of road salt can be dangerous to vegetation, wildlife and fish.

The buildup can also be dangerous if it contaminates a city's water supply.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathericy roadsaccuweatherdrivingsnowhighways
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News