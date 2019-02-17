accuweather

How to see February's full moon, the snow moon

EMBED <>More Videos

February's full moon has been dubbed the "snow moon" since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February.

The so-called "snow moon," the second supermoon of the year, will shine in the night sky from Feb. 18-19.

Over the years, the full moon has been given nicknames for each month based on the time of year. February's full moon has been dubbed the snow moon since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth, according to AccuWeather. The moon's orbit is not a perfect circle, so there are times when the moon is closer or farther from Earth. Those periods are known as perigee and apogee, respectively.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathermoonwinterus worldspaceaccuweather
ACCUWEATHER
How to see the supermoon and other March astronomy events
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
How to keep your Valentine's Day flowers fresh longer
'Ghost apples' left dangling on tree after ice storm
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News