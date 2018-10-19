WEATHER

Why is it called the Hunter's Moon? The story behind full moon names

There's a reason why September's full moon is named differently from June's. (AccuWeather)

Ever wonder why September's full moon is known as the Harvest moon, while June's is known as the Strawberry moon? Each moon's name has something to do with that particular time in the year.

According to AccuWeather, the full moon names date back to Native American folklore and is how "tribes back then kept track of the seasons by giving a distinct name and meaning."

September's Harvest moon received its name because farmers depended on the full moon to harvest crops. October's Hunter's Moon was given its name because it was at this time when tribes gathered meat for the long winter ahead. June's Strawberry moon received its name because many strawberries were commonly harvested at that month.

A blue moon happens in the rare situation when there are two full moons in the same month, hence the phrase "once in a blue moon."
