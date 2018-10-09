WEATHER

Hurricane Sergio bringing dangerous surf to SoCal this week

As Hurricane Michael threatens the East Coast, Hurricane Sergio is making Southern California beaches dangerous this week.

By ABC7.com staff
Sergio is churning off the coast of Mexico, bringing dangerous surf conditions until Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Some minor coastal flooding is expected at south-facing beaches, from Oxnard all the way down to San Diego.

Hazardous surf conditions will likely last through at least Thursday night. Estimates of surf heights are 5 to 8 feet with sets to 10 feet during the peak of the event.

The NWS said surf should begin to subside Friday night, but there is a chance that dangerous rip currents could linger into Saturday.

City News Service contributed to this report.
