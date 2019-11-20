Weather

San Bernardino Mountain residents wake up to several inches of snow

By and ABC7.com staff
RUNNING SPRING, Calif. (KABC) -- Snow fell across the San Bernardino Mountains overnight and by sunrise there were 6 to 8 inches of snow on the ground in the town of Running Springs.

Despite being forecasted, the snow caught a lot of people by surprise as they rushed to get snow shovels out.

It's the first time chains are being required in the mountain areas this season.

"It's not easy...and for the first time of the season we have to iron the bugs out of whatever is wrong with the chains. Sometimes they get rusted together, sometimes they don't fit...there's always something," said one local resident.

Heavy snow was falling by 10:30 a.m. and Caltrans said the heaviest snowfall was expected through the mid-day hours.
