Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Holy Fire burn area

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Wednesday for zones in Lake Elsinore's Holy Fire burn area amid a new Southern California storm.AmoroseAlberhillGlen EdenGlen Ivy AGlen Ivy BGraceHorsethief AHorsethief BLaguna AMaitriMcVicker ARiceWithrow AAlvarado ALakeside ARiverside County officials said at-risk areas are subject to debris flow with little to no warning.An evacuation center is open at Elsinore High School, located at 21800 Canyon Drive in Wildomar.For more information, call (951) 940-6985. For help with animals, call (951) 358-7387.