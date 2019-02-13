Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Holy Fire burn area

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Wednesday for zones in Lake Elsinore's Holy Fire burn area amid a new Southern California storm.
The areas under the mandatory order include:
Amorose
Alberhill
Glen Eden
Glen Ivy A
Glen Ivy B
Grace
Horsethief A
Horsethief B
Laguna A
Maitri
McVicker A
Rice
Withrow A
The following zones remain under a voluntary evacuation warning:
Alvarado A
Lakeside A
Riverside County officials said at-risk areas are subject to debris flow with little to no warning.
An evacuation center is open at Elsinore High School, located at 21800 Canyon Drive in Wildomar.
#HolyFloodWatch UPDATE (FEB. 13 at 4 p.m.) -- Mandatory Evacuation Orders issued for some zones in Holy Fire burn scar. To check status: https://t.co/zYu5c8mwYI or (951) 940-6985 @CALFIRERRU @RSOPIOWest @CtyLakeElsinore pic.twitter.com/xDiKItVDTd— RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) February 13, 2019
For more information, call (951) 940-6985. For help with animals, call (951) 358-7387.