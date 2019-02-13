WEATHER

Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Holy Fire burn area

EMBED </>More Videos

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Wednesday for zones in Lake Elsinore's Holy Fire burn area amid a new Southern California storm.

By
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Wednesday for zones in Lake Elsinore's Holy Fire burn area amid a new Southern California storm.
The areas under the mandatory order include:

Amorose
Alberhill
Glen Eden
Glen Ivy A
Glen Ivy B
Grace
Horsethief A
Horsethief B
Laguna A
Maitri
McVicker A
Rice
Withrow A

The following zones remain under a voluntary evacuation warning:

Alvarado A
Lakeside A

Riverside County officials said at-risk areas are subject to debris flow with little to no warning.

An evacuation center is open at Elsinore High School, located at 21800 Canyon Drive in Wildomar.


For more information, call (951) 940-6985. For help with animals, call (951) 358-7387.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainevacuationstormLake ElsinoreRiverside County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
Mammoth Mountain will be open until 4th of July
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
Man in prison confesses to 90 murders that went from LA to Florida
Arrest made after boy, 10, shot in head on 15 Fwy in Phelan
LA gang sweep nets dozens of arrests
Deputies seek help to ID Rosemead gunman
LA sex assault suspect killed in North Carolina police shooting
Superbloom expected in March at Carlsbad field
Show More
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
More News