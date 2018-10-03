Southern California could see significant rainfall amounts on Wednesday as a big area of low pressure pushes moisture into the region.Wide swaths of Southern California will see light to moderate showers Wednesday morning. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the showers will increase in strength. A heavier cell may migrate northeast from the coast and move across the Los Angeles area, prompting moderate to heavy downpours.An even heavier cell will likely hit southern Orange County and then move north, possibly hitting Temecula and other parts of Riverside County around 7 p.m.Light showers may linger through early Thursday morning, and the sunshine will return shortly afterward.Los Angeles and Orange counties could see up to half an inch of rain in some areas on Wednesday, with a high temperature reaching 73 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire could also see half an inch of rain, with a high of 75.Showers are forecast for the beaches, with a quarter to a half an inch expected amid a high temperature of 71.Mountain communities will see a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms, along with windy conditions and a high of 57.Desert areas will be cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 73.