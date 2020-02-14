Weather

SoCal weather: More scorching temperatures bring fire danger Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to be hit with a scorching heat wave Sunday, elevating the danger for brush fires across the region.

Though conditions will be slightly cooler than Saturday, Los Angles and Orange counties will see a high of 87 degrees. The Santa Clarita Valley can expect to see especially dry conditions.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be hit with more dangerous temperatures, as a high of 100 degrees paired with some gusts has the potential to stoke more brush fires. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s through Tuesday.

Beaches will be more comfortable with a marine layer in the morning and temperatures around 75 degrees.

