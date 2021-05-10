Gov. Newsom declares drought emergency for 39 California counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a drought emergency for 39 more counties as the state continues to battle dry conditions and depleted water reservoirs.The proclamation now includes Del Norte, Humboldt, Siskiyou, Trinity, Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba counties, which makes up about 30% of California's population, officials said.Gov. Newsom will visit Merced County to discuss the emergency declaration on Monday afternoon.Last month, Newsom declared drought emergencies in Mendocino and Sonoma counties in Northern California.Under the new order, the State Water Board should consider modifying requirements for reservoir releases and diversion limitations to help conserve water for later in the year.The emergency order also allows for regulation flexibility to help mitigate drought impacts.The Governor's Office said the state response efforts would be part of Newsom's California Comeback Plan, an economic recovery package he announced on Monday morning.During a morning news conference, Newsom said $2 billion would go to helping Californians pay past-due water and utility bills, with $1 billion of that funding going toward addressing the state's drought conditions.Last month, Newsom declared drought emergencies in Mendocino and Sonoma counties in Northern California.Central California farmers and leaders have pushed the Governor to declare similar drought emergencies for counties in the San Joaquin Valley.Last week, Fresno County, along with Kings, Tulare and Madera counties, declared local drought emergencies.With California at about half of its average precipitation for the year, 2021 is on pace to be one of the driest on record for the state. Experts say a majority of California is dealing with drought conditions, and they continue to worsen.The dry conditions are also a concern for fire officials who saw a monumental wildfire season last year.