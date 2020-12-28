Rain, snow causing slick road conditions across SoCal

So when did So Cal have Thunder and Lighting??!! Feel like I’m back home! Ok ok, I like it! Gone be knocked tonight! Hope it’s goes for a few hrs. 🤞🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 28, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9132127" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Southern California's first storm of the season is expected to bring rain and snow to the region, elevating concern about possible mud and debris flows in burn areas and road closures due to snow.

A winter thunderstorm is hammering the Southland and lighting up the sky, with significant rain expected Monday, along with snow in the mountains and high surf at the beaches.Up to an inch of rain is expected in the coast and valleys, while the foothills and mountains should see 1 to 2 inches, the National Weather Service said.Forecasters had called for a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, but the lightning had begun striking shortly after midnight.Lakers star LeBron James, originally from Ohio, tweeted about the uncharacteristic weather.Meanwhile, people living near burn areas are on alert as the storm moves through.In Monrovia, residents stacked up sandbags to protect their homes.The Bobcat Fire burned more than 100,000 acres in the San Gabriel Mountains and the Angeles National Forest in September. Monday's rain could trigger flooding and debris flows in nearby hillside communities.Around 6 inches of snow is expected by Monday in the mountains, with the snow level at about 5,000 feet. About 1 inch of snow is expected in the higher foothills of the Antelope Valley.The Grapevine may also see a dusting of snow from the storm, which could cause issues for drivers and possibly result in shutdowns along the busy stretch of the 5 Freeway.Warning signs are posted for drivers heading north on Interstate 5, and strong winds are making the roadway dangerous through the Grapevine.Temperatures will also drop precipitously Monday, with highs only reaching 57 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, the low to mid-50s in the San Fernando Valley and Orange County, and 49 in Lancaster.A high surf advisory will be in effect at areas beaches until Wednesday morning.The rain is expected to clear out by Tuesday, but temperatures will remain on the lower side. A cold weather alert is in effect through Wednesday for Lancaster, through Tuesday for Mount Wilson, and Tuesday and Wednesday for the Santa Clarita Valley. Near-freezing or freezing temperatures are expected overnight in those areas.