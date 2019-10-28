Weather

Red flag warning in place, Santa Ana winds to persist through Monday afternoon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A red flag warning is in place as strong Santa Ana winds are expected to persist through Monday afternoon in Southern California.

The winds are expected to be much cooler with gusts reaching up to 60 mph, with wind strength peaking in the morning. The wind velocity is expected to drop off around 1 p.m. Temperatures will only reach into the low 70s in most areas.

Another Santa Ana wind event is expected for Tuesday night into Wednesday. This may be the strongest wind event so far this season.

Monday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 77. The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 76.

