Red flag warning remains in effect across parts of SoCal on Sunday amid windy conditions, fire risk

The warning, which was originally issued for Santa Barbara County's south coast and mountains, was broadened to include the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. In the northern parts of those three counties, it was later downgraded to a high-wind warning.
The red flag warning is set to expire at 10 p.m. Sunday, the Weather Service said.
Wind gusts of 40-60 mph are expected across the 5 Freeway corridor, along with wind-prone coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles County. Isolated gusts could reach up to 75 mph near the Tejon Pass.
Meanwhile, temperatures will be mild and sunny in the Southland on Saturday, but warmer conditions are around the corner.
Red Flag Warnings are in effect for portions of SW CA with EXTREME fire danger! It is critical to avoid actions that could cause a spark!! #SoCal #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/K5MzaPOPIE— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 20, 2019
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and a high of 79 on Saturday, then temperatures will warm up and fire conditions return on Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some sunny skies Saturday with a high of 82, climbing to 86 on Sunday.
