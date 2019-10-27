Weather

Red flag warnings return to SoCal Sunday evening

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Santa Ana winds that created dangerous fire conditions this week in Southern California are expected to calm down on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s in most SoCal communities.

The winds could return late Sunday night, but temperatures at that time will be cooler - likely in the 70s in most areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures mostly in the 80s during the daytime Saturday. Sunday temperatures will drop to the 70s and winds will pick up at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be warm with high temperatures in the low 90s on Saturday, dropping to the 70s by Sunday.

