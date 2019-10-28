Weather

Santa Ana winds: Strongest wind event of the season coming this week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An even stronger Santa Ana wind event is slated to hit Southern California on Tuesday night. It could be the strongest wind event of the season.

The brunt of the next wind event will hit Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning with gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph.

Winds from this event will not die down until Thursday evening.

Tuesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 72. The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 71.

