Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season

We were at just 25 percent of average last year at this time. (KGO-TV)

By Mike Nicco
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. --
The Sierra snowpack is at 103 percent of the average for California for the first time this season.

Last year at this time, we were just at 25 percent of average.

But we're only halfway to a season total, so we'll need a few more snow storms before April 1.

