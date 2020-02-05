Weather

Snow Moon: How to see 1st supermoon of 2020

The so-called "snow moon," the first supermoon of the year, will shine in the sky the night of Feb. 8-9.

Over the years, the full moon has been given nicknames for each month based on the time of year. February's full moon has been dubbed the snow moon since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February.

And this year's "snow moon" is extra special! It's the first of four supermoons in a row, from February to May.

RELATED: Keep an eye out for these February astronomy events

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth, according to AccuWeather. The moon's orbit is not a perfect circle, so there are times when the moon is closer or farther from Earth. Those periods are known as perigee and apogee, respectively.

This makes a supermoon appear about 14% larger and 30% brighter than the average full moon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathersupermoonu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kristin Smart case: Authorities serve search warrant in San Pedro
Arrest made after man seen dragging body toward dumpster in El Monte
LIVE: Boat found empty on Lake Palmdale, prompting search by divers
Video captures boy's frightened reaction during father's arrest in IE
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
Coronavirus: CA base to house more China evacuees
6 dogs killed after fire erupts at home in Pomona
Show More
605 Fwy SB lanes reopen in Norwalk after deadly crash
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
LAPD approves new use of deadly force policy amid backlash
West Coast company building plug-in electric vehicle for under $20,000
20 Southern California firefighters return from Australia front lines
More TOP STORIES News