Southern California weather: Excessive heat warning takes effect Tuesday for parts of SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heat wave is hitting California this week with inland and desert communities seeing a streak of triple-digit temperatures.An excessive heat warning takes effect Tuesday for parts of SoCal while less-severe heat watches and advisories are in effect for other parts of the region.Communities under a heat warning starting Tuesday include mountain and foothill communities, including the Santa Ana Mountains and Ventura County mountains, as well as valleys including San Fernando, San Gabriel, Antelope and Santa Clarita. Those communities could see temperatures in excess of 100 degrees.Communities under a heat advisory include most of inland Orange County, while a heat watch is issued for coastal and downtown Los Angeles.During heat warnings, residents are advised to stay in air-conditioning indoor locations, drink plenty of flids and check on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.The heat warnings are in effect Tuesday and lasting until Wednesday night.On Monday Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog and temperatures will then climb to about 87 by the afternoon. The temperatures will climb to the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then stay in the mid-to-upper 80s through the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will be hot and breezy, hitting 100 on Monday and staying in the triple digits all week.Palm Springs could hit 120 degrees by Friday.Beaches will also be relatively warm, staying in the 80s for most of the week.