Southern California weather: Hot temperatures expected all week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heat wave is hitting California this week with inland and desert communities seeing a streak of triple-digit temperatures.
On Sunday Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures only reach about 83 degrees after some morning fog. But things start warming up Monday, hitting 96 Tuesday and triggering excessive heat warnings.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be hot and windy, reaching 94 on Sunday then climbing above 100 on Monday and staying there all week. The Antelope Valley could hit 111 by Wednesday, while Palm Springs may see 119.
Beaches will also be relatively warm, staying in the 80s for most of the week.
