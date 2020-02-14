Weather

Southern California weather: Hot temperatures expected all week

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Alex Cheney

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heat wave is hitting California this week with inland and desert communities seeing a streak of triple-digit temperatures.

On Sunday Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures only reach about 83 degrees after some morning fog. But things start warming up Monday, hitting 96 Tuesday and triggering excessive heat warnings.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be hot and windy, reaching 94 on Sunday then climbing above 100 on Monday and staying there all week. The Antelope Valley could hit 111 by Wednesday, while Palm Springs may see 119.

Beaches will also be relatively warm, staying in the 80s for most of the week.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
TOP STORIES
Delta flight from LAX diverted after unruly passenger makes 'terroristic threats'
Community holds ceremony for Monique Muñoz in West LA
'Thrive with Pride Celebration' on ABC7 highlights the LGBTQ+ community in SoCal
Former inmate who graduated from CSULB with honors accepted into master's program
CA teen who fought off bear to protect family dogs gets award
5 years later, onePULSE Foundation working to affect real change
Over 20 quakes, including magnitude-4.6 temblor, strikes Salton Sea
Show More
What mom, daughter did with 80,000 penny child support payment
CA announces 'Vax for the Win' winners
Mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street: 14 hurt, 1 suspect arrested, 1 remains at large
Proposed California bill would convert shuttered malls into housing
Diver describes near-death experience inside whale's mouth
More TOP STORIES News