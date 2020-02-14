Weather

Southern California weather: Hot temperatures in store for region on Friday before cooler weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and hot temperatures on Friday, with many areas hitting the 90s and desert communities topping 100.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine all day Friday, with temperatures climbing to 86 degrees by the afternoon.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see hotter temperatures, hitting 95 by the afternoon.

Palm Springs could see a high of 105.

Conditions will cool down a bit over the weekends, with morning clouds and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

