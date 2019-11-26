SoCal forecast: Major Thanksgiving storm headed to SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be drenched in rain for Thanksgiving week as a big storm system sweeps down from the north.
Tuesday will be mostly clear and cool but heavy rain will start coming down on Wednesday, lasting until Friday. About 1-2 inches are expected to fall Wednesday, with smaller amounts on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 68 on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to 57 on Wednesday as the rain falls.
The Valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny on Tuesday with a high of 67, then as much as 2-3 inches of rain could fall on Wednesday, with a high of 57.
Mountain communities will see about 10-15 inches of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet, with a high temperature of just 36 degrees.
