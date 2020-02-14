Weather

SoCal forecast: Rain and snow return Monday morning

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More rain plus about six inches of snow will hit the Southland early Monday.

The rain should arrive in Ventura County by around 5 a.m., then sweep down through Los Angeles and Orange counties and move toward the Inland Empire by late morning.

The system should clear out by the afternoon, but mudslides remain a possibility in burn areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect up to about a quarter-inch of rain, with a high temperature Monday around 59 degrees.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will also see about a quarter-inch of rain, with wind gusts getting up to 35 mph and a high of 59.

Mountains could see up to six inches of fresh snow but it will be windy Monday with gusts up to 50 mph.

After the storm passes, the rest of the week should remain mostly cloudy but no additional rainfall is expected for a while.

