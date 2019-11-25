Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, mild temps expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and mild temperatures Monday, as a big storm system rolls through later in the holiday week.

The heaviest rain is expected to land on Wednesday, with 1 to 3 inches possible, along with cold and windy conditions. Rain continues into Thanksgiving.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will have pleasant conditions Monday as a sunny day with cool temperatures are expected. A high of 68 is on tap.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 70 and gusty winds.

