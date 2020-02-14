SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some nice temperatures and mostly sunny skies Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 75 degrees with a few breezes through the canyons.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.Mountain communities will see a high of 47 degrees with winds up to 45 mph through the passes.Temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees on Thursday, then warm up again for the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.