Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some nice temperatures and mostly sunny skies Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 75 degrees with a few breezes through the canyons.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.

Mountain communities will see a high of 47 degrees with winds up to 45 mph through the passes.

Temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees on Thursday, then warm up again for the weekend.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flames destroy Shadow Hills home
Echo Park Lake homeless encampment could be cleared out this week
Deputy wounded in Hesperia shooting, suspect in custody
Shrimp found in cereal box sets off viral Twitter thread
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
How soon could LA County move into less-restrictive orange tier?
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Show More
LAPD officer shoots, wounds man outside Pico Union police station
Seal Beach police launch hate crime investigation into racist letter
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
San Diego Convention Center to shelter migrant kids
Best spots to explore in Long Beach, according to locals
More TOP STORIES News