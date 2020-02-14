SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some nice temperatures and mostly sunny skies Wednesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 75 degrees with a few breezes through the canyons.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.
Mountain communities will see a high of 47 degrees with winds up to 45 mph through the passes.
Temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees on Thursday, then warm up again for the weekend.
