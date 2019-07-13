SoCal forecast: Sunshine and hot conditions to last through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat waves continues for parts of Southern California through the weekend, with some areas seeing triple digit temperatures.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and temps in the upper 80s for the weekend before a cooling trend begins next week.
Hot conditions remain in the weekend forecast for the valleys and Inland Empire. Temps will approach triple digits, before cooling down by Tuesday.
