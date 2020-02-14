New storm rolling in to SoCal overnight Sunday into Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new storm system is rolling into Southern California Sunday overnight into Monday, bringing a fresh round of rain and snow.The rain and snow will continue on and off all week.After Sunday-Monday's storm, which is the second of the current series, Tuesday will be fairly clear.Then a heavier system moves in Wednesday, bringing 3-5 inches of rain to valleys and the Inland Empire and 1-2 feet of snow to the mountains by the time it wraps up Friday.Monday's storm will include thunderstorms, winds of 20-30 mph and a high of 57 degrees in Los Angeles and Orange counties.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see rain Sunday evening and Monday with a high of 54 and strong winds.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.