Pedestrians walk in the rain near downtown LA's Walt Disney Concert Hall on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

As a heavy storm continues to sweep through Southern California, a new rainfall record for the date has already been set in downtown Los Angeles.The downtown area has seen 1.9 inches of rain in the current storm, according to the National Weather Service.The previous record for this date was 1.01 inches set in 1997.The storm has resulted in heavy flooding and evacuations throughout Southern California, especially in areas hard hit by the recent wildfires.