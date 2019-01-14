SoCal storms dump rain, spark fears of flooding, mudslides

A storm dumped rain across the Southland on Monday, and the wet weather was expected to stick around for possibly for the entire workweek.The first of back-to-back storms moved into the region Monday morning, starting in Santa Barbara and moving down the coastline into Los Angeles and Orange counties.The system will move west and north into the Inland Empire and could produce 6-12 inches of snow in the mountains at elevations over 6,000 feet.The rain was expected to last through the afternoon, as the storm gradually moves southeast. The rain may linger through the evening commute, especially for commuters heading toward the Inland Empire.People living in areas impacted by recent wildfires should be prepared for the possibility of mudslides and flash flooding, as the hillsides have been left with little vegetation to absorb the flow of water.Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect 1-2 inches of rain on Monday, with a high of 60 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire could see up to 3 inches of rain along with debris flows and a high of 58.Beaches will see rain, with high surf in the 4-8 foot range and a high of 60.Mountain areas will be snowy and windy, with 6-12 inches of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet and a high temperature of just 39, dropping to 26 overnight.Deserts will see up to an inch of rain with a high of 50 degrees.The rain will continue through most of the week. Tuesday should see some lighter rain, but then another strong storm is moving in Wednesday, accompanied by heavy rain and likely flooding.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.