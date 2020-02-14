SoCal weather: Cloudy, cool and breezy conditions expected on Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An area of low pressure blowing in from the northwest will leave Southern California cool, cloudy and breezy over the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a cloudy morning with gusty winds and a high temperature of 66 on Valentine's Day. Temperatures will climb by a few degrees by Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with gusts up to 30 mph and a high of 66 on Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.