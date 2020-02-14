Weather

SoCal weather: Cloudy, cool and breezy conditions expected on Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An area of low pressure blowing in from the northwest will leave Southern California cool, cloudy and breezy over the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a cloudy morning with gusty winds and a high temperature of 66 on Valentine's Day. Temperatures will climb by a few degrees by Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with gusts up to 30 mph and a high of 66 on Sunday.

