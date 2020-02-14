LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see scorching temperatures with triple-digit heat on tap Thursday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot conditions and a high of 100 is expected. Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 90s Friday.
The valleys and Inland Empire on Thursday will reach 106. The triple-digit heat continues for Friday, when a high of 102 is expected.
SoCal weather: First heat wave of fall 2020 continues Thursday
