SoCal weather: First heat wave of fall 2020 continues Thursday

Southern California will continue to see scorching temperatures with triple-digit heat on tap Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see scorching temperatures with triple-digit heat on tap Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot conditions and a high of 100 is expected. Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 90s Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire on Thursday will reach 106. The triple-digit heat continues for Friday, when a high of 102 is expected.

