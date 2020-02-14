Weather

SoCal weather: Heat wave hits hard Friday, will linger into next week

Triple-digit heat has arrived for parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot heading into the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Triple-digit temperatures will roast communities throughout Southern California starting Friday and lasting well into next week.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Monday for many mountain and valley communities from Orange County to the Inland Empire, in addition to a Heat Advisory for the Los Angeles coast and downtown.

RELATED: Flex Alert declared for Friday - Californians asked to conserve power

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine and a high temperature of 96 degrees on Friday, staying in the 90s at least until Tuesday.

Many Inland Empire and valley communities will see triple digit temperatures, getting up to a high of 107 on Friday and reaching 110 Saturday.

Even the beaches will be warm, with a high around 80 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3,000-acre Azusa fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Crews battle fires feet away from Corona homes
Apple Valley woman charged in deaths of her infant daughters
Firefighters save American flag while battling SoCal blaze
OC woman with prior DUIs charged with murder of pregnant woman in crash
Lake Fire: Zones under evacuation orders near Angeles National Forest
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Show More
Blaze near Lake Hughes chars 10,500 acres
5-year-old shot, killed while outside on bike in North Carolina
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
NYC couple takes date night to next level amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News