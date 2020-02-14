LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Triple-digit temperatures will roast communities throughout Southern California starting Friday and lasting well into next week.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Monday for many mountain and valley communities from Orange County to the Inland Empire, in addition to a Heat Advisory for the Los Angeles coast and downtown.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine and a high temperature of 96 degrees on Friday, staying in the 90s at least until Tuesday.
Many Inland Empire and valley communities will see triple digit temperatures, getting up to a high of 107 on Friday and reaching 110 Saturday.
Even the beaches will be warm, with a high around 80 degrees.
SoCal weather: Heat wave hits hard Friday, will linger into next week
Triple-digit heat has arrived for parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot heading into the weekend.
