SoCal weather: Heat wave hitting over the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures on Friday and through the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect temperatures up to 86 on Friday and then climbing to the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will hit 98 on Friday and reach the triple digits for the weekend.
Beaches will see pleasant conditions, with a temperature around just 75 on Friday and a few degrees warmer over the weekend.
