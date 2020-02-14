LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Friday night for much of the Los Angeles and Ventura County area.
Conditions will remain warm after that, dropping by only a few degrees for the weekend.
On Friday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog in the morning, then will heat up to a high of around 91 degrees. Temperatures will remain warm, dropping to the upper 80s for the weekend.
Many Inland Empire and valley communities will continue to see triple-digit temperatures through the weekend, with a high of 101 on Friday.
The coastal areas will also be warm, hitting the low 80s at the beaches after some morning fog.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Hot, sunny conditions continue through the weekend
Triple-digit temps will heat up parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot through the weekend.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News