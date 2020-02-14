Weather

SoCal weather: Hot, sunny conditions continue through the weekend

Triple-digit temps will heat up parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot through the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Friday night for much of the Los Angeles and Ventura County area.

Conditions will remain warm after that, dropping by only a few degrees for the weekend.

On Friday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog in the morning, then will heat up to a high of around 91 degrees. Temperatures will remain warm, dropping to the upper 80s for the weekend.

Many Inland Empire and valley communities will continue to see triple-digit temperatures through the weekend, with a high of 101 on Friday.

The coastal areas will also be warm, hitting the low 80s at the beaches after some morning fog.

