LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see continued hot temperatures and fire danger Tuesday and throughout the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit 91 on Tuesday, with unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach 97 on Tuesday, then hover around 100 for the next several days.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger continue all week
Southern California will see continued hot temperatures and fire danger Tuesday and throughout the week.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News