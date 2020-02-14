Weather

SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger continue all week

Southern California will see continued hot temperatures and fire danger Tuesday and throughout the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit 91 on Tuesday, with unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach 97 on Tuesday, then hover around 100 for the next several days.

