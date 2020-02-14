LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat wave will continue to roast Southern California all week, bringing dangerous conditions, unhealthy outdoor conditions and an increased risk of fire
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Wednesday for most of Southern California.
On Tuesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine with a few tropical clouds, reaching a high around 96 degrees - and staying in the 90s all week.
Many Inland Empire and valley communities will continue to see triple-digit temperatures all week, with a high of 108 on Tuesday.
The coastal areas will also be warm, hitting the low 80s at the beaches.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Tuesday
Triple-digit temps will heat up parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot through the weekend.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News