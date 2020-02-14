Weather

SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Tuesday

Triple-digit temps will heat up parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot through the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat wave will continue to roast Southern California all week, bringing dangerous conditions, unhealthy outdoor conditions and an increased risk of fire

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Wednesday for most of Southern California.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine with a few tropical clouds, reaching a high around 96 degrees - and staying in the 90s all week.

Many Inland Empire and valley communities will continue to see triple-digit temperatures all week, with a high of 108 on Tuesday.

The coastal areas will also be warm, hitting the low 80s at the beaches.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
Bryan Cranston stars in 'The One and Only Ivan' from Disney+
COVID-19 leaves Catalina businesses struggling
2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
CA power grid operator cancels rolling blackouts for Monday
Firefighters battling brush fire near Lake Piru
Show More
Couple who waved guns at protesters will be at RNC
Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through mid-week
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in SF
Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
Ex-Trump admin: President tried to withhold CA fire aid over political reasons
More TOP STORIES News