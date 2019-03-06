Weather

Southern California weather: Storm dropping heavy rain Wednesday

A powerful storm is dropping several inches of rain on SoCal Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An atmospheric river is flowing into SoCal starting Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rain, lightning and a chance of flooding.

The rain is expected to start late Tuesday in Ventura County, with heavy bands sweeping into the Los Angeles area overnight and into Wednesday morning. The storm will then move into the Inland Empire and also parts of Orange County.

Then another storm will bring light showers to SoCal on Thursday into Friday. Saturday will see some sun and a bit of a break from the rain, but a third, heavy storm will hit Sunday night and into Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, could see 1-2 inches of rain. Orange County will see slightly lower amounts up to an inch. In parts of Ventura County, up to two inches of rain could fall. Temperatures in those regions will remain in the low 60s.

Beach communities will see rain with 2-3 foot surf and a high of 62.

Mountain areas will see heavy rain, up to 2-3 inches, with a high of just 40 inches. Snow will fall at elevations over 7,500 feet.

The deserts will see about half an inch of rain with a high of 57.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts




