Southern California weather Friday

SoCal should see some rain and snow over the weekend.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern California will warm up a little on Friday, but rain is coming over the weekend.

Starting Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning, most areas of SoCal should see about three-quarters of an inch of rain, with slightly higher amounts in foothill communities.

Mountain areas will see about 4-8 inches of snow Saturday at elevations over 7,000 feet.

But before the rain hits, Friday will be cool and sunny in Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, with a high of 68 degrees.

Beaches will be sunny with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 65.

Mountain communities are expected to be sunny and cool, with the high reaching only 49, and dropping to 25 overnight.

Desert areas will be fair and nice with a high of 60, dropping to 26 overnight.

(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
