Southern California weather Sunday

A rain system is moving out of the Southland Sunday morning after it brought bouts of heavy rain, flash flood warnings and mudslides.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire and valleys, may see chances for morning rain and then the skies will remain partly cloudy for the day. Temperatures will hover in the low 60s.Beaches will be partly cloudy throughout the day with swells from the west creating 4-8 foot waves. A high surf advisory was in effect for most of the coasts along the southland until 4 a.m. Monday.Mountain communities could see some morning snow amid chilly temperatures in the mid-30s.Deserts will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.More rain is expected throughout the week for many parts of the Southland.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.