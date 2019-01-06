WEATHER

Southern California weather Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

A rain system will move out of the Southland sometime Sunday morning after it brought bouts of heavy rain, flash flood warnings and mudslides.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A rain system is moving out of the Southland Sunday morning after it brought bouts of heavy rain, flash flood warnings and mudslides.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire and valleys, may see chances for morning rain and then the skies will remain partly cloudy for the day. Temperatures will hover in the low 60s.

Beaches will be partly cloudy throughout the day with swells from the west creating 4-8 foot waves. A high surf advisory was in effect for most of the coasts along the southland until 4 a.m. Monday.

Mountain communities could see some morning snow amid chilly temperatures in the mid-30s.

Deserts will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

More rain is expected throughout the week for many parts of the Southland.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
PCH to stay closed until at least Monday at LA-Ventura County line
Mudslides, flooding shuts down PCH in Malibu
California water below normal in season's 1st snow survey
Don't miss these space events in 2019
More Weather
Top Stories
DUI suspect re-arrested in OC crash that killed girl and her mother
PCH to stay closed until at least Monday at LA-Ventura County line
Karate instructor helps subdue man chasing woman
Chargers outlast Ravens in wild-card game, 23-17
1 dead, 1 critical after vehicles crash on train tracks in Pacoima
Loved ones remember 3 killed in Torrance bowling alley shooting
Jazmine Barnes slaying: Suspects fired into wrong vehicle
Baby sitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Show More
Slain police corporal honored at funeral in Stanislaus County
Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old driver: VIDEO
Woman's body pulled from LA River near Atwater Village
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
More News