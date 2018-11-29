A big storm system is moving through the Southland and will bring about 1-2 inches of rain Thursday. The rain could also cause problems for areas recently burned by wildfires.The wet weather made for a treacherous morning commute. The rain was light and intermittent in the morning, but the storm is expected to strengthen with downpours and wind gusts of up to 35 mph later in the day.Some light rain may linger into Friday morning with the possibility of a second storm hitting SoCal on Saturday. However, that second storm appears to be weakening and may not produce much rain.Flood advisories are in effect for Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Ventura through 9:15 a.m. This includes areas impacted by the Thomas and Woolsey fires.Flash flood watches are in effect through 3 a.m. Thursday for the inland areas of Orange County, Riverside County mountains, San Bernardino County mountains and Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see highs in the low 60s as rain falls throughout the day.Beaches will see big northwest swells getting up to 5-10 feet, with a high of 62. A high surf advisory is in effect for beaches from Los Angeles down to San Diego.Mountains could see 3-5 inches of rain, with snow at elevations around 6,000-7,000 feet. Snow totals could reach up to 6 inches at 7,000 feet and above. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s.Deserts will be rainy and windy with temps in the upper 50s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.