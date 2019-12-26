SoCal storm: Heavy snow, rain pound region, prompting flooding, road closures

Scattered light rain and showers fell in the Los Angeles area by late Christmas afternoon, but the brunt of the storm hit about 9 p.m. Wednesday and was expected to continue through mid-morning or early afternoon Thursday. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The California Highway Patrol said the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass were shut down in both directions after the heavy snow left multiple vehicles trapped.
No estimate was available for when the interstate might reopen.
The storm brought not only snow, but strong winds, heavy rain and cold temperatures.
Torrential downpours prompted the closure of the 5 Freeway in both directions in Castaic near Parker and Grapevine roads, and the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway near the 405 Freeway in Mission Hills. The 118 Freeway closure was later canceled, but not before several drivers became stuck after attempting to cross the washed-out roadway.
Burn areas were warned to prepare for possible flooding.
RELATED: Latest weather forecasts and maps
In the Getty Fire burn area, K-rails were lining Sepulveda Boulevard to prevent mud and debris from blocking the road.
In cities throughout the Southland, people enjoying their holiday were caught off-guard as they emerged from seeing movies or returning Christmas gifts and had to run from cover from the wind and rain.
"It's cold. It's wet," said Collin Larsh, who was at the Santa Monica pier as he visited town for the Rose Bowl. "It's pretty windy out on the pier. But I'm from Wisconsin, and this is better than that so can't really complain."
Ventura County saw heavy bands of rain and strong winds. Snow forced the closure of Highway 33.
At least 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected in the mountains.
Caltrans is telling drivers heading to the mountains to bring chains. Heavy snow is likely along with some flooding and road closures.
This is already the second big storm of the season for the region - and the last one was also on a holiday.
Last month's Thanksgiving storm dropped nearly four feet of snow on the Big Bear area - the heaviest snowfall to hit in November for more than 50 years.
It closed roads throughout the region, knocked out power to thousands of customers and even closed the ski resorts.