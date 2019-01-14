LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Monday's storm has dumped record amounts of rain in parts of the Southland - and more downpours are expected all week.
The National Weather Service says a daily rainfall record was set at Hollywood Burbank Airport, where 1.4 inches of rain fell, breaking the old record of 1.03 inches set in 1993.
In the community of Sandberg, located in the mountains near the Grapevine, 1.21 inches fell, breaking the old record of 1.13 inches set in 1978,
In Palm Springs, a record amount of rain for this date fell, with 0.45 inches, setting the old record for the date of 0.41 inches in 1993.
The rain and snow in the mountains has led to road closures on Pacific Coast Highway and the Grapevine, and mudslides in burn areas.
The precipitation is expected to continue on-and-off at least through Thursday.