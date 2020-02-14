Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across Southern California?

WATCH LIVE | Track the rain with LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
STORM TIMELINE
- Around midday, another band of rain will be moving through SoCal, producing moderate rainfall.
- The rain will hit Los Angeles between 11 a.m. and noon, and then it will hit the rest of the Southland, including the Inland Empire and Orange County, by around 1 p.m.
- Another band of rain will move through the Southland late Wednesday night, dropping rain for large swaths of the region overnight.
- The rain is likely to continue through early Thursday morning, lasting until about 2 to 3 a.m. This may produce the possibility of thunderstorms overnight.
- Around 5:30 p.m., lower elevations will receive some snow. Overnight, the snow level may fall as low as 2,500 feet.
- On-and-off showers are expected to linger throughout the day Thursday, and possibly last through early Friday morning.
- The bulk of Friday is expected to be relatively clear.
Watch meteorologist Leslie Lopez's forecast above for a more detailed breakdown.
RAIN & SNOW TOTALS
- Los Angeles and Orange counties could see as much as three-quarters of an inch of rain Wednesday, followed by another half-inch on Thursday.
- The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a similar rainfall total. Three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible Wednesday, and the storm will stretch into Thursday.
- Local mountains will see 8-14 inches of snow during the week.
