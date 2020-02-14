Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across Southern California?

STORM TIMELINE

RAIN & SNOW TOTALS

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A storm system is moving across Southern California, bringing rain for the region, plus snow to the local mountains.- Around midday, another band of rain will be moving through SoCal, producing moderate rainfall.- The rain will hit Los Angeles between 11 a.m. and noon, and then it will hit the rest of the Southland, including the Inland Empire and Orange County, by around 1 p.m.- Another band of rain will move through the Southland late Wednesday night, dropping rain for large swaths of the region overnight.- The rain is likely to continue through early Thursday morning, lasting until about 2 to 3 a.m. This may produce the possibility of thunderstorms overnight.- Around 5:30 p.m., lower elevations will receive some snow. Overnight, the snow level may fall as low as 2,500 feet.- On-and-off showers are expected to linger throughout the day Thursday, and possibly last through early Friday morning.- The bulk of Friday is expected to be relatively clear.- Los Angeles and Orange counties could see as much as three-quarters of an inch of rain Wednesday, followed by another half-inch on Thursday.- The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a similar rainfall total. Three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible Wednesday, and the storm will stretch into Thursday.- Local mountains will see 8-14 inches of snow during the week.