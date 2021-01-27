Storm timeline: When to expect the heaviest rain, snow in Southern California

The stationary front of the storm began to move further into SoCal Thursday in the afternoon-evening hours. The rain started around 4 p.m., hitting Ventura County first. Starting around 5:30 p.m., the region saw moderate to heavy rain.



Then, the atmospheric river continued to move into the Los Angeles area, which saw moderate to heavy rain fall starting around 7:30 p.m. The heart of L.A. saw heavy rain between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.



Orange County and Inland Empire communities saw some heavy to moderate rain between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.



The snow will be heaviest Thursday night and continue through Friday morning for the local mountains.



There will be lingering spotty showers across SoCal through Friday, and there will be another pulse of rain around 2:30 p.m. But the bulk of the storm system will be mostly out of the Southern California region by Friday evening.



But more rain and snow may be on the way as another weaker system moves into the Southland next Tuesday.

Watch meteorologist Leslie Lopez's forecast above for a more detailed breakdown.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A strong storm system rolled into Southern California, bringing heavy rain and snow for the region.As the atmospheric river moved over Southern California, heavy rain arrived Thursday and will continue Friday.As for rain totals for the current storm, Los Angeles County could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain, with 2 to 5 inches possible in the foothills and mountains, although the largest rainfall totals are likely to occur in Ventura County. The Valleys and Inland Empire is expected to see around 2 to 3 inches of rain. The local mountains could get 10 to 20 inches of snow at the 8,000-foot elevation level.Whenever persistent rain is in the forecast, fears are raised about possible mudslides."With the potential of this event, the area may approach critical thresholds for mud and debris flows in and around the recent burn areas,'' according to the NWS.The region could see flood warnings posted as the storm moves closer, and residents in flood-prone areas will likely be urged to be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.Los Angeles County health officials have issued a cold weather alert through Thursday for the mountains and Antelope Valley, and through Tuesday for the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.The National Weather Service has already issued a winter storm watch that will be in effect for the Los Angeles County mountains from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.Winds, meanwhile, will blow at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts ranging up to 50 mph. A wind advisory is in effect in the county's mountains until Thursday afternoon.Forecasters said the strongest winds are likely in the San Gabriel Peaks and the Grapevine area, making "driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.''