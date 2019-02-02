Super Bowl Sunday to see scattered showers across SoCal

Most of the rain-making storm moved out of the Southland, which will see scattered showers on Super Bowl Sunday.The massive storm dropped as much as 5 or more inches of rainfall in some areas, causing flooding for many parts of the Southland. Much of the rain activity was expected to be wrapped up by around 7 p.m. Saturday.Heavy pockets of intense rain meant dangerous conditions for recent wildfires, and residents were advised to take precautions in the event of possible flooding and mudslides.Sunday may see some scattered showers throughout the day - but not as significant as Saturday. Monday, some heavy rain is possible for the morning commute. The rest of the day may see a chance of rain, possibly up to 1 inch. Tuesday may also see some rain, but only light, scattered showers are expected.Temperatures in Los Angeles and Orange counties Sunday will be in the high 50s with scattered, light showers.As for the valleys and Inland Empire, those parts may see about 1/2-1/4 inch of rain and temperatures in the mid-50s.Beach communities may see light showers Sunday, with swells creating 6-12 foot suf. Highs will be in the high 50s.Mountain regions will see as much as 5-10 inches of snow above 6,000 feet. Temperatures will hover in the high 30s.Deserts will be cool with highs in the low 50s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.