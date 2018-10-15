SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --Thousands of people in multiple Southern California counties are without power amid the first major Santa Ana wind event of the season on Monday.
Many customers in the San Gabriel Valley area are affected. More than 3,100 Southern California Edison customers in Altadena are without power, as are nearly 2,800 customers in Monrovia.
Also in Los Angeles County, about 1,600 customers in Aliso Viejo are affected, as are 470 customers in Bradbury and 480 in Sierra Madre.
In Riverside County's Glen Avon area, more than 1,100 customers were without power but that was later updated to 185 customers. The estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m., Edison said. Also in the Inland Empire, San Bernardino County's Del Rosa neighborhood has approximately 1,600 customers without power.
Orange County's Tustin area has approximately 1,600 SoCal Edison customers without power.
In Ventura County, nearly 164 customers are affected in the city of Ventura. Edison reported more than 1,000 customers were without power in Santa Paula and later updated that information to 41.
Meantime, SoCal Edison is looking at the unprecedented step of shutting off power in areas where fires could be sparked by downed power poles.
The company has sent out alerts notifying customers in 41 cities spread throughout four counties - Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and San Bernardino - that power could possibly be turned off. Edison does not yet know where or when that might occur.
In the past, power equipment has been blamed for setting off wildfires that spread rapidly among the same type of dry, windy conditions expected overnight. The company is facing lawsuits over allegations its equipment was involved in starting the massive Thomas Fire.
Details on how the program works and which communities may be affected are available here.
Warm winds could reach speeds of up to 50 mph in parts of Santa Clarita and 70 mph through some canyons and passes. Combined with the dry brush conditions, officials are warning of an elevated fire danger over the next two days.
Southland areas with the warning include mountain areas in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties, as well as coastal and valley communities. Most warnings are set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.