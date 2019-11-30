Big Bear's heaviest November snow storm in 50 years leads to road closures, power outages

Update on SR-18 from Big Bear to Lucerne. This route is now open both directions. Only way in and out of Big Bear at this time. Again, if you do not have immediate business in the mountain, stay away so people can get home! https://t.co/XaJ4q3G87H — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 30, 2019

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Mountain communities are still digging out from a powerful Thanksgiving storm that caused road closures and power outages.The heaviest November storm to hit Big Bear in more than 50 years led to road closures, stuck cars and power outages throughout the region Friday and Saturday.The area saw 42 to 48 inches of snow fall in two days, according to the Big Bear Mountain resort.The resort said the last time even close to that much snow fell in November was in 1964, when 38 inches fell over two days.Highways 330 remain closed to everyone but residents as of Saturday evening. Anyone driving in the area was required to have chains on their tires. Highway 18 reopened Saturday evening.Big Bear Mountain resort opened Friday along with Snow Valley in Running Springs Mountain Resort and Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood."We're up here to ski, just me and my friends, so hopefully it opens tomorrow," said Adrian Calma.Southern California Edison reported widespread outages throughout the mountain region, with 30,000 customers without power Friday."We just dealt with 20 hours of our electricity being off. It was pretty cold. It got down to 17 degrees," said Rachel Dewell, Running Springs resident.The power came back on around noon Saturday but the chance of more outages remained with the chance of more snow.It is early in the season to see such conditions, but they won't be going away anytime soon. The trek is expected to be treacherous for those who try and make the trip over the busy Thanksgiving weekend.Running Springs resident Helene Forman advised visitors to just have patience and said the snow isn't going to disappear anytime soon."If the road's closed, you can't get here. We'll be here when they open. The snow is not going to warm up and melt anytime soon. We're going to have an epic winter," Forman said.